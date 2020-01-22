Track Of The Day 31/8 - Sour Honey

Manchester is a music city, as the saying goes.

A hub for independent music, the area recently welcomed Sour Honey to the fold, a four-piece formed from members of two outstanding groups.

Musicians from Young Monarch and Cosmo Calling linked to create something different, with impassioned, personal songwriting hooked around charred, blackened shoegaze riffs.

New single 'Snub' finds Sour Honey delivering a slightly darker, more paranoid feel, one that focusses on the inertia and introversion that comes with the demise of a relationship.

We'd compare it to Editors in places, even Manchester legends The Chameleons at times, but truly it finds Sour Honey locating a dynamic sound of their own.

It's a song about “a relationship being in such a bad place that you don’t feel anything at all. You don’t feel happy, sad or angry you just feel numb to it”.

Bruised and emphatic, 'Snub' is Sour Honey making their stand. Tune in now.

