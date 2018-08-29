Track Of The Day 31/8 - MONEYPHONE

Toronto project MONEYPHONE​ unites two friends, two stellar musicians.

Enoch Ncube and David May link on the project, opening up to focus on issues that dominate youth, adolescence, and entering adulthood.

Matching skittering indie rock riffs to fractured electronics, elements of hip-hop, and the odd dash of pop, it's an underground sound but completely expressive.

New EP 'Athletes' is incoming, and it's a potent piece of creativity, broad songwriting set against some stellar production moments.

We're able to share the title track, and 'Athletes' seems to present the project in microcosm: the creativity, the emotional pang, and also the fragrant sense of melody.

"Athletes’ is the title track of our second EP as MONEYPHONE," they explain. "The song explores the highs and lows of youth: fleeting romance, drugs, loneliness and the fear of failure. Like the EP, the name of the song comes from an admiration of the determination and resilience of athletes. We wanted to work as hard as them, but as musicians."

"The video and song is the product of good ideas and teamwork. We worked with our friend and director of the video, Kostadin Kolev, to take our ideas and translate them to video. As a filmmaker, he works in a higher fidelity than the format of our previous videos which have been very DIY."

"Kostadin felt passionate about creating something new and intriguing with us while relying only on his own small team (Alexandra Karges, Rene Gibson, Clara Lachaussee, Syona Abdeen). This collaborative effort gave us the chance to re-contextualize the city we live in; it was an attempt to show a new side of it."

Tune in now.

