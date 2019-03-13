Track Of The Day 31/7 - Bodywash

Montreal two-piece Bodywash make shoegaze with an intimate sense of sound.

Allowing their guitar squall to bleed into the red, the duo - Rosie Long Decter and Chris Steward - match this to a raw songwriting sensibility.

The two have been working together for some time, stockpiling ideas, and returning to them time after time.

Debut album 'Comforter' will be released on August 30th through Luminelle Recordings, with Clash able to share something new before anyone else.

'With Heat' has this languid, eerie feel, a kind of Twin Peaks shoegaze lament, with reverb-defined guitars punctuating a feedback fog.

Noise rock shot-through with moments of incredible beauty, it was initially recorded as an instrumental two years ago, before Rosie Long Decter broke apart those ideas during a late night recording session.

In turns limitless and sharply defined, the dichotomy between ugly noise and effortlessly pretty melody makes 'With Heat' a fascinating contradiction.

Rosie explains...

"The song comes from a feeling of being trapped - of returning to something you know is bad for you, whether that thing is a relationship or a place or a feeling (for me, it was all three). It gets at the tension between giving into a toxic situation and trying to forgive yourself for it, while still hoping for a way out."

"With the video, we wanted to convey that tension - to create a sense of claustrophobia, of being enveloped and haunted by something that you can’t quite articulate. A woman moves through a house, touching the walls, exploring, looking for something; she might not ever find it, but she keeps looking".

Max Taeuschel directs the video, and it lingers on the haunting, surreal, twilight atmosphere that dominates the musicality of Bodywash.

He adds: "'With Heat' explores longing, instability and acceptance through a surreal night in a house experiencing opposing elemental effects. Using copious smoke, coloured lights, and shooting a CRT TV through water, the video evokes a dreamy fantasy within the suburban mundane..."

