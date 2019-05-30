Track Of The Day 31/5 - Tess Henley

Tess Henley is taking control.

The Stateside artist wants to do things her way, and that extends to every facet of her creativity.

Working with creative director Jesse Boykins III, new single 'Better' is a real statement, a mark in the sand, a declaration of independence.

The first sign of her new five-track EP, 'Better' matches ragged old school funk to a future-facing vision of what pop could be.

An ultra-catchy return, the video places Tess Henley in the 70s, with its retro chic underpinning a personal message from the Kent, Washington artist.

Working with a pushy director, Tess eventually snaps - and truly comes into her own.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.