Track Of The Day 3/12 - Haze

There's something about Bristol.

The city stands alone, it's staunch independence practically making it a separate country.

Haze hail from Bristol, and the city's outlook seems to fuel their barbed, raucuous, unrelenting guitar music.

Live shows are a real thrill, with recent support slots alongside whenyoung having an electrifying effect on fans.

New single 'St John' is a distortion-fuelled anthem, a real call to arms that nails their live charm.

Harvey Frost directs the visuals, a concise introduction that proves to be completely electrifying.

Tune in now.

Catch Haze at the following shows:

December

6 London The Five Bells

7 Bristol The Louisiana

