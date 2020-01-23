Track Of The Day 3/12 - Cristina Hart

There's a subtlety to Cristina Hart's music that is truly striking.

The Swiss-born artist has travelled to London in search of her dreams, turning the capitol into her base.

Restrained electronic pop with an evident sense of frailty, each song hinges on her vocal, both dreamily melodic and utterly open to fresh experiences.

Debut EP 'Sell A Dream' is incoming, and it's led by fragrant new single 'Will You'. She comments:

“In these songs, I had laid all my imperfections out in the open and as a result they don’t have the same control over me they once did. This EP taught me that imperfections aren’t flaws; they’re what make you entirely human.”

A song initially penned by her boyfriend for her 18th birthday, 'Will You' twists and turns in its gentle evocation of committed love.

Cristina Hart's vocal seems to exude emotion, plucking at the heartstrings with her alt-pop template.

Tune in now.

