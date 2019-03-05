Track Of The Day 31/1 - Loving

Loving is a project with deep roots. No, literally: the band - formed by David Parry and brothers, Lucas and Jesse Henderson - first met while working in the forests of Western Canada.

Planting trees amid the stunning, empty landscapes, the group were afforded hours to discuss art, songwriting, and future plans.

So, Loving. The band's eponymous EP was an absolute joy, the spacious, gilded arrangements underpinning that tender lyricism.

“Most of the songs started simply, from a dream, a journal entry, or reading notes, and often they’d end up taking on a fictive element,” Jesse says, an approach that reaches full fruition on their full length album.

Out now, ‘If I Am Only My Thoughts’ drifts through hazy tapestries of sound, the opaque Americana taking on an almost heavenly hue.

The title track is absolutely gorgeous, unfolding at its own pace, this leisurely sense of grace that is also explicitly exact.

Lovelorn and yearning, it's a beautiful introduction to Loving's aural saplings.

