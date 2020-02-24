Track Of The Day 3/11 - Bleach Lab

South London's Bleach Lab have this real assurance to their sound.

Every note feels as though it's in its right place, as if it could scarcely be argued it had ever belonged anywhere else.

Take new song 'Never Be'. A slo-mo tale of a relationship coming apart at the seams, its emotional intensity it driven by a phenomenal addiction to beauty.

We're hearing aspects of Slowdive or even Mazzy Star, while their hushed tones and slightly gothic atmosphere put us in mind of Daughter.

It's a real beaut, in other words, one that marks Bleach Lab's ascent, severing links with their past to claim a highly independent identity.

Lead singer Jenna Kyle explains:

“The track is about taking a physical and metaphorical step out from a wearing relationship and moving away. Continuing life in a new city that you were supposed to live in together and trying to navigate around a breakup that never truly had a resolution. I was attempting to overcome the feelings of wanting everything to go back to the way it was even though I knew in my heart that it wasn't right”.

Tune in now.