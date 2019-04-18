Track Of The Day 3/1 - Julie Bergan

Julie Bergan is fast becoming a phenomenon.

The Norwegian alt-pop savant has garnered an international audience across a slew of singles, racking up more than 450 million streams in the process.

Opening 2020 with undaunted ambition, she's set to sculpt the next 12 months, making them her own.

Take new single 'Kiss Somebody'. It's a blast of positivity, forged by someone who has just left a long term relationship.

It's about grappling with possibilities, and it's shot through with colour, passion, and exuberance.

She comments: “‘Kiss Somebody’ is a positive message with a positive outlook on the future. Keep moving on, don’t take life too seriously and kiss whoever you want: kiss a guy, kiss a girl, just kiss somebody!”

Seeb appears on the track, with Julie describing the collaboration as "a dream come true".

She adds: "I love how naturally out music merges, and I’m super happy with the result!"

We're able to share the video in full, and it's the perfect compliment for her dazzling musicality.

Julie Bergan explains:

"Recording the music video was so much fun. The energy on set was amazing, and everyone from the director to the dancers were on fire that day. I loved the location, all the colours and how the video compliments the song in a perfect way. It just gives the song more life!"

Tune in now.

