Track Of The Day 30/8 - Martha Hill

Martha Hill wants to explore.

A songwriter still coming into her own, her debut EP 'Be Still' is the snapshot of a process, a photograph of a particular time in her life.

Out on September 27th, it's an EP that encapsulates her raw talent while still supplying room for her to shift and move.

Set to play London's Sebright Arms on November 2nd, she has now decided to share new single 'Pick Me Up'.

A song about relationship issues, the deft way Martha picks them apart sits neatly against her coy but expressive brand of indie pop.

She comments: "'Pick Me Up' is about being in a relationship with someone who is acting like a dafty even though they love you, and you just want them to stop acting like a dafty so that you can have a nice time."

Martha continues: “I wanted my debut EP to be a self-portrait; something to introduce me and my music, and I feel like 'Be Still' does just that. It’s all about navigating who I am as an individual and also in relation to the world around me - all the different people, relationships, situations, mental states. It’s all about being in your early 20s and just trying to suss it all out."

Tune in now.