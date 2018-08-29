Track Of The Day 30/8 - Boy Bjorn

It's all happening quickly for Boy Bjorn.

The Wisconsin based songwriter released a stellar one-two earlier in the year, with ‘Anchorage’ and ‘ Alone At The Severance’ underlining his stellar potential.

Debut album 'Mistaken Animals' emerges on October 12th via Communion, matching his blissful voice to subtle swathes of electronics and poignant melody.

An expressive, openly autobiographical songwriter, Boy Bjorn reaches into a painful area of his life on new song 'Now I'm Running'.

Prompted by his experiences with anxiety, it's a sonic balm, easing out of the stereo, it transforms painful periods in his life into something beautiful.

“I wrote it as an olive branch to others who have suffered or suffer,” he says, “I needed that insight when I was in the worst of it. I needed to know that others couldn't control it as well, that I wasn't doing anything wrong. I needed to learn that every day was a step towards healing. It's ultimately a celebration of the scars it left me with. That I wouldn't give up my experience for softer skin.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kate Holl

