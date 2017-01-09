Track Of The Day 30/7 - Sam Wills

Sam Wills knows how much pressure to apply.

As a songwriter, it's not about giving too much away, it's about knowing what to hold back.

Nuanced musicality and tender lyricism, his future-soul approach seems to hit exactly the right spot each and every time.

Set to play Sundown festival at the end of August, the songwriter decided to shoot a short video series as a preview for fans.

Recent single 'Walking Underwater' was a stellar return, a subaqueous piece of R&B songwriting delivered with incredible sincerity.

We've nabbed an acoustic version of the song, a sparse rendering that seems to allow fresh meaning to ooze out of every pore.

A supple, moving performance, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

