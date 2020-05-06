Track Of The Day 30/7 - Ela Minus

The sheer physicality of Ela Minus' music has a lot to do with her background.

Initially a drummer, she played in countless hardcore punk bands during her adolescence, spending her teenage years raising a ruckus in Colombia.

Travelling to the United States as a student, she excelled in jazz drumming at Berklee School of Music, before having her head turned by the possibilities of electronic production.

Working exclusively with hardware, she's somehow able to draw together each of those influences - the hedonistic abandon of club culture, the creative excellence of avant techno, and the sheer thrill punk rock can offer.

'megapunk' is basically a blueprint for this DNA mesh, with Ela Minus using the song as an urgent message of defiance against retrograde forces within society.

Arriving with uncanny timing, it finds the Brooklyn based musician charging breathlessly into the unknown. She half-sings, half-chants the lyrics: “you don’t want to understand / you’re choosing to lead us apart / but against all odds / you still won’t make us stop.”

Ela adds: “When I wrote this song last year, I was worried it would lose context if not released immediately. I could not have been more wrong. This is the perfect time to put this out. We have to keep going. Ánimo y fuerza.”

Photo Credit: Teddy FitzHugh

