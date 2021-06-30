Track Of The Day 30/6 - V.I.C.

V.I.C. started writing bars almost as a hobby, a means to pass the time.

Yet it quickly became something a lot more important than that - seeing his thoughts and feelings down on paper meant something to him, touched his life in a way he'd never experienced before.

Placing freestyles on Instagram, he became a phenomenon through lockdown, expanding to TikTok and selecting some on-point instrumentals.

New single 'A Teen' came out at the end of last year, and it's slowly become a viral success, with his relatable lyrics describing life as a young artist trying to make it.

"Just a teen," he says, "Little Black boy with a dream..." before discussing the all-too-relatable trials and tribulations of adolescence.

The track gained a lyric video, and now there's a full visualiser - a way of V.I.C. to let his creativity speak in another area.

He comments: "Really excited to release my first ever music video, these are the moments I’ve been dreaming of for years and finally they are here. 'A Teen' is the song that has brought me here so this is a very special moment and means a lot to me."

