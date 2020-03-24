Track Of The Day 30/4 - Liss

Liss were set for the biggest year of their lives, before coronavirus swept all their plans to one side.

Recently completing tour dates with Vampire Weekend, the band were set to go back out on the road with Spanish garage pop hellraisers Hinds.

Alas, those dates fell victim to the COVID curse, but that hasn't stopped Liss from concentrating on their studio work.

New double single 'waste my time' / 'off today' is out now, and it comes accompanied by a neat cover of 'Blinding Lights'.

The Weeknd's paean to indulgence and regret, his stadium-filling future R&B sound is given an intricate overhaul by Liss.

Part of their new project to "stay at home and take requests from fans", they were dared to tackle Abel Tesfaye's masterwork.

"We thought it was a cool challenge to try and we gave it our best shot! We actually think it came out quite decent, hope you like it and let us know in the comments any other songs you want us to try!"

A bittersweet triumph, the split screen video shows a band utilising technology to overcome boundaries, and thrilling fans in the process.

Check out their 'Blinding Lights' cover below.

'waste my time' / 'off today' is out now.

Photo Credit: Alex Sturrock

