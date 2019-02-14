Track Of The Day 30/4 - Kitt Philippa

Northern Ireland's Kitt Philippa has an amazing ability to connect.

A soothing voice with astute lyrical ability, their single 'Human' won Single Of The Year at the Northern Irish Music Prize 2018.

Now they're ready to move forwards. Incoming EP 'You' is a bold return, with Kitt set to play two sets at the Great Escape in Brighton on May 10th.

As an introduction, Kitt Philippa has returned to graceful breakout cut 'Human', shooting a full video.

Directed by duo Luke Daly and Nathan Fagan of Luna, Kitt set the demand of being "honest and relatively raw to visually mirror the music..."

Shot in and around a historic Belfast warehouse, the space seems to echo the songwriting perfectly. Kitt explains:

"We wanted something honest and relatively raw to visually mirror the music. Buildings, and (de)construction in general, interest me [lyric line in verse 1: 'I keep building for demolitions'] so it seemed appropriate that the surroundings for the 'Human' video was in a disused 19th century warehouse in Belfast."

"The walled emptiness and window-like roof simultaneously create a feeling of isolation and yet spacious potential; shadow and light. A Wurlitzer was placed in the centre of the room to accompany and complete the basic performance of the music."

Tune in now.

