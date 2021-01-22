Track Of The Day 30/4 - Brooke Combe

There's something about Brooke Combe.

The Scottish vocalist has a neat honesty to her approach, one that is both subtle and overpowering.

Take new single 'Are You With Me?'. Out now, it comes direct from the heart, a refreshing piece of indie-meets-soul-meets-pop that finds Brooke letting her guard down.

Written in just 20 minutes at some point during a long, sleepless night, 'Are You With Me?' was eventually nailed down at Parr Street Studios, working alongside The Coral's James Skelly as producer.

Studio guests included Chaz Salt from Blossoms on bass and Aden Peets on drums, and the results - to be frank - speak for themselves.

As Brooke Combe puts it: "Thank God for a bit of heartbreak, otherwise the song wouldn’t exist..."

We've grabbed this in-the-studio clip, and it's about as close to catching Brooke performing live as we'll get for a few more weeks or months.

A gorgeous performance, it epitomises her tranquil intimacy, and her glorious promise - check it out now.

Photo Credit: Ewan Ogden

