Track Of The Day 30/3 - Mealtime

Manchester's Mealtime are something else.

A group of alt-pop vagabonds steering relentlessly towards the future, their day-glo aesthetic is tempered by a raw, DIY feel.

Flouro-drenched alt-pop akin to Superorganism, dampened by Lancashire rain, each new single from Mealtime feels like an event.

New track 'Rain Like This' is their first blast of new music in 2020, the start of a colossal year for the Manchester project.

An extra-dimensional bop, it builds to that searing chorus, a wild, over-the-top energy combined with a cheeky nudge 'n' wink.

Sara Carpentieri directs the visuals, with each member of Mealtime gaining a new alter ego, inspired by early 00s Cartoon Network shows.

Almost interrupted by the police (!) it's a fantastic clip - watch 'Rain Like This' below.

Related: Focussing Up - Clash Meets Mealtime

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.