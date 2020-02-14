Track Of The Day 30/11 - Julia Church

Julia Church leaves everything in her music.

When the South African riser visits the studio, it's akin to an exorcism, with emotion pouring out of every note.

Incoming EP 'Cups & Balloons' is a hyper-relatable slice of pop documentation, matching the intimacy of her approach with some stunning lyricism.

The title song is now online, a graceful offering that fuses an organic sense of sparsity alongside her pensive, emotive vocal.

A song about mistakes, regrets, and learning to live life on your own terms, 'Cups & Balloons' is "maybe my most special release to date," Julia shares.

"Written with EEVA, it’s a more emotional spin on the classic hangover demons of the night before. It’s waking up next to that person who you know isn’t good for you, but you just can’t resist. It’s about the harmful decisions we can make when we’re vulnerable and in a state of healing..."

Tune in now.

