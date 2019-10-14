Track Of The Day 30/10 - iamnotshane

Los Angeles label Avant Garden is fast becoming our go-to hub for forward-thinking pop ideas.

A nexus of R&B aesthetes and alt-pop sirens, the imprint has already launched the likes of Emotional Oranges, Chiiild, and Slenderbodies.

Next up: iamnotshane. The American artist recently dropped his debut single on the label, the immaculately conceived and wonderfully astute 'Afterlife'.

A package of potent alt-pop ideals, the record is laced with introspective wisdom, and the urge towards change.

Stellar standout cut 'Security' is already a fan favourite, and it's now received a beautifully pieced together video.

Says iamnotshane...

'Security' is about the guard we put up to protect ourselves from rejection. The security guards in the music video are all of my insecurities protecting me from falling in love. In the end, I rob my own heart of happiness.

Tune in now.

