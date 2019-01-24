Track Of The Day 30/1 - Palace

Even at the darkest moments there are always signs, little glimmers of light.

Palace frontman Leo Wyndham has been through those bleak moments, and keeping faith - in yourself, in those around you - can be tough.

Going through a dark period lately, it took the chance discover of a love letter to shake him out of it, to let the light in.

It's something he reflects on in new song 'No Other', a beautifully sculpted piece of gently euphoric guitar pop with a baroque edge.

Effortlessly rising, his tender vocal charts a fresh path, both for the band and himself.

Now backed by a divine animated video, 'No Other' is one of Palace's most direct, unaffected moments of pure beauty.

The band explain...

"The video reflects the song in the way it tells the story of a great and real love lifting a person out of a difficult situation, inspiring hope and new life, and showing the pathway to new places and the possibility of all that the future holds. It’s when you least expect it and something fateful happens that everything can change."

Tune in now.

Catch Palace at the following shows:

February

18 Bristol The Exchange SOLD OUT

19 Nottingham Bodega SOLD OUT

20 Leeds Belgrave SOLD OUT

21 Edinburgh Mash House SOLD OUT

22 Manchester Band On The Wall SOLD OUT

23 Dublin Workman’s SOLD OUT

25 Brighton The Hope SOLD OUT

26 London Village Underground SOLD OUT

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.