Track Of The Day 29/8 - Animal House

It must take a lot to make someone uproot themselves from the sunny climes of Australia and relocate to the rainy English south coast.

A thirst for changes, perhaps. An urge to travel, maybe. In the case of Animal House, though, it's just a sheer, bloody-minded commitment to music.

Hailing from Down Under but now based in Brighton, the band's sound sluices together punk, Britpop, and a whole lot of humour, resulting in something irresistible.

Thumping new single 'Legs Out For Summer' makes the most of those fading rays of sunshine, with its caveman beat matched to some acerbic word play.

Comparisons could include everyone from Supergrass to Art Brut, with Animal House bringing their own untamed energy to the fore.

Irresistibly catchy, you can check out 'Legs Out For The Summer' below.

Animal House will release their debut album 'Premium Mediocre' on November 15th.