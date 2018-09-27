Track Of The Day 29/7 - Mr Muthafuckin' eXquire

Mr Muthafuckin' eXquire is one of American rap's most distinctive figures, but - remarkably - he's never released a full length album.

Well, until now that is. The playfully foul-mouthed rapper drops his self-titled effort shortly, following recent singles 'FCK Boy!' and 'A Definite Maybe'.

Sure, there's a sense of humour in his work, but with his crisp flow and adventurous word play eXquire represents a rare blast of originality.

New single 'Pink Champagne' is a bombastic return, a party-hardy anthem for those who like to keep themselves just out the reach of the law.

Frequent collaborator Dave Sakolsky steers the clip, following another dozen or so videos crafted alongside Mr Muthafuckin' eXquire.

Opening with Mr Muthafuckin' eXquire in a pink bubble bath, it's funny, outrageous, and completely gripping. The man himself comments...

"'Pink Champagne' is a mantra. Should be repeated thrice daily..."

Tune in now.

