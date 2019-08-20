Track Of The Day 29/7 - contradash

LA multi-hyphenate contradash is rapidly becoming a phenomenon.

Rock meets rap, performer meets studio artist, his sound fuses together shards of youth culture into one potent elixir.

Recently inking a huge deal with Interscope Records, contradash could well dominate 2020's fractured landscape.

The 22 year old returns with new single 'white lie', and it's a bold, leering return, one that is enormously impactful in its execution.

Taut songwriting, whip-smart raps, it's an incredibly addictive single, blending emo tropes with an awareness of West Coast rap.

“I told Russ Chell I needed a ‘Since You Been Gone’ type beat and he whipped up the craziest lead melody, and I just screamed my face off, it was so fun,” says contradash.

The cinematic visual airs through Clash, and it's a homage of sorts to Avril Lavigne, and her post-Millennial angst.

Contradash states: “We wanted to make some Avril Lavigne 2002 shit with this video, she’s a hero to kids my age. I watched her ‘Smile’ video, it really inspired me to go in that direction. The 2000’s is my favorite era, I didn’t take life as serious, and that’s something we tried to embody with the ‘White Lie’ video.”

Tune in now.

