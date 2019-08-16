Track Of The Day 29/6 - Matilda Mann

Rising songwriter Matilda Mann made a deep impression last year with her bold debut EP.

Spectral pop illuminated by acoustic frameworks, ‘If That Makes Sense’ was a tender gathering, containing some often explicitly personal revelations.

New single 'As It Is' builds on this, opening a fresh page in both her life ad her art.

A song about emotional distance, the nature of commitment, and making things work, it loops around that neat guitar line with Matilda's half-whispered vocal on top.

Out now, it's a beatific return, so suggestive but at the same time definitive in its outlook. She comments:

“At the time my boyfriend was in America for a month and I spoke about how I missed him (and how In relationships before, I had never actually missed them when they were away, and it was always a big sign for me) I had a few friends at the time who were coming to the end of their relationships, mainly due to long distance, but it was dragging on because they didn’t know how to let go.”

“I think sometimes it can be quite daunting to imagine yourself single and to lose a part of your life that you’ve just grown accustom to always being there.”

Tune in now.

