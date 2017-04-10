Track Of The Day 29/6 - LT Wade

LT Wade's music sits somewhere between London grit, West Coast sheen, and New York invention.

Handily, he's lived in all three places, with his wanderings coinciding with a period of intense artistic inspiration.

Debut album 'Transient' will be released on July 27th, and it finds LT Wade thread these very different influences together.

Moving from sunshine pop to Krautrock in the space of one song, the album is often inspired, the sound of someone laying down the rules as they see fit.

Lead track 'Lost Angeles' is online now, a whip-smart indie jammer with a summertime feel and a nagging, incredibly infectious chorus.

We're able to share the full video, featuring the New York street performer Matthew Silverman. LT Wade picks up the tale...

I thought he was an interesting character and his performance seemed to fit perfectly with the song. So I got his permission and went out and filmed him. ‘Lost Angeles’ is a satirical take on some of the more interesting characters I came across in LA. Matthew is definitely a character which is evident on his Instagram which has 91K followers (@silver.matthew) it’s wild with numerous street performances plus some TV appearances like on Adult Swim.

Tune in now.

