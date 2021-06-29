Track Of The Day 29/6 - AVAWAVES

Instrumental duo AVAWAVES have a rich sense of emotion to their sound.

Two contrasting musicians with two distinct voices - Anna Phoebe is a composer and violinist, while Aisling Brouwer is a film composer and producer - when they unite something truly special happens.

New album 'Chrysalis' is out on October 8th via One Little Independent Records, a selection of pieces that unfurl with a slow-motion sense of grace.

Clash is able to share new single 'Lucid Dreaming' and it's a gorgeous work of art, one that pushes the duo to their limits.

Recorded remotely in complete darkness, 'Lucid Dreaming' encouraged both musicians to envisage the other's presence, resulting in something special.

Hugely expressive, the gentle textures build towards that imposing, hugely emotive finale.

We're able to bring you the visuals, an atmospheric contrast to the piece itself. A piece about the search for connection, you can absorb 'Lucid Dreaming' below.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ngai

