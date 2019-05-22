Track Of The Day 29/5 - Theo Bard

Theo Bard's drifting songwriting mirrors the city it was created in.

After all, London is a city of contradictions, with ancient buildings propped up next to gleaming glass towers, immense wealth seated next to virtual poverty.

It's these contradictions that appear on Theo Bard's debut EP ‘You Give’ with the 2015 release shadowing the legacy of Massive Attack or the work of Sylvan Esso.

New single 'The Gift' is a subtle but striking return, with the songwriter's gossamer electronics set against his sighing vocal.

We're able to share the full video for the single, a Joseph Harvey-directed clip filmed around the historic landmarks of Greenwich and Deptford.

Mirroring the city around it, the juxtaposition between music and landscape is striking. Theo Bard explains:

“The rain pours down, and a man in a dark coat is searching for something precious which he has somehow lost. The poetic, evocative lyrics allude to the simple relations of family life, while the chorus claims richly and fully the simple message: It’s a gift... That you keep on giving me.”

Photo Credit: Jonathan Ashworth

