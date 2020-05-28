Track Of The Day 29/5 - Josephin Bovien

Josephin Bovien has a soulful touch that cannot be denied.

A prodigal vocalist - this Danish riser is only 19 years old - she's confident enough to take those classic influences and give them an individual twist.

It's potent R&B with a modern flavour, pitching the caramel-smooth approach of Erykah Badu, say, against an awareness of club-focussed production.

New single 'Cherry Boy' finds Josephin Bovien working alongside producer Max Graef, whose work has been a long-time Clash favourite.

It's a superb release, with the vocal narrative so succinct yet openly melodic, a real embrace from start to finish.

Lyrically, she's discussing her relationship with her younger brother, recalling their backyard cherry raids during childhood summers.

Blissfully poignant, it's a real jewel, one that marks Josephin Bovien out as someone very striking indeed.

