Track Of The Day 29/4 - Shunaji

Shunaji isn't content to sit in one lane.

A truly multi-faceted artist, Shunaji's music dips in and out of genres, as well as her trans-continental heritage.

The London-via-Rome artist returned with 'Why Don't You' and it's a bouncy new single, imbued with the sharp rays of Spring sunshine.

It's fun and instantly infectious, but there's also a deeper meaning, with Shunaji using her bars to discuss history, and social justice.

Maintaining Shunaji's commitment to use music as a vessel for change, 'Why Don't You' draws you in before delivering the knockout blow.

Birmingham-based rapper Ayy drops past, adding some extra energy as the two take down crypto-currency and the cult surrounding NFTs.

A desire for freedom, 'Why Don't You' is playful while connecting to a more profound resonance.

Tune in now.

- - -