Track Of The Day 29/4 - Riva Taylor

Riva Taylor is staunch in her beliefs, and independent in her outlook.

2020 brought the pandemic, but during lockdown she simply amplified her creativity, resulting in a spectacular two part album.

'This Woman’s Heart.1' was crafted during lockdown and praised by Elton John, a potent display of her motivations.

The second part of the project - 'TWH.2' - hits home on May 7th, and breathless new single 'Woman' is online now.

A subtle, spartan offering, it's intensity is rendered through Riva's blunt lyricism and her evocation of both empowerment and vulnerability.

In her words, she terms 'Woman' "a song of defiance and strength but also nods to the vulnerabilities that can be felt when navigating womanhood. It acknowledges that sometimes we seek human support and safety (for me, the idea of being a girl again in the arms of my biggest supporter, my father) through our journey to realising our own personal satisfactions and successes. It acknowledges that sometimes, life doesn’t work out as our childhood selves had planned, but those are things we can overcome together."

We're able to share the video, created by asking fans to send in photos and short clips featuring some of their female inspirations. A patchwork of glorious femininity, 'Woman' becomes a statement of unity.

Riva Taylor comments: "The video is all about women supporting women. It includes women with a story to tell, pioneers of change: artists, founders, designers, entrepreneurs etc. Women I admire! They reacted to the track and the footage captured has come together to tell this woman's story."

Tune in now.

