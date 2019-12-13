Track Of The Day 29/10 - seeyousoon

seeyousoon are a force to be reckoned with.

A nine-strong collective coming straight out of Florida, their initial flurry of singles stormed across the internet, a genre-less display of potent 21st century creativity.

Drawing comparisons to the unruliness of Odd Future and the digital-savvy rise of Brockhampton, seeyousoon are in reality out their on their own.

With debut 14-track album 'VIDÉ’ still resonating, the group have decided to toast Hallowe'en with a brand new video.

'Every Time I Die' taps into the spirit of the season, a raucous, punk edged blast of anger that owes a debt to Florida's underground hip-hop scene.

"Every Time I Die was a track that we started and finished in one shot," they explain. "Kenny and Iggy laid down the production as the verses and chorus was being written. A true burst of energy and test of our chemistry during the writing process of the album."

"Although we weren’t necessarily aiming for it, the song ended up capturing Florida hip-hop’s essence in a really unique way. It’s a track that really shows its teeth, we can’t wait to play it live."

We're able to showcase the visuals, and it's the perfect counterpoint to their DIY energy.

Tune in now.

