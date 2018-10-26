Track Of The Day 29/10 - Masego

Masego is smooth.

Not just smooth like butter; not just smooth like caramel; but smooth, as in that super stealth, ultra-romantic, almost beyond words kinda smooth.

And as smooth as his debut album is, nothing comes close to Masego's preening, poised, powerful live show.

Hitting the UK earlier in the summer for an extremely rare date at Field Day, the American artist played a tiny show the night before in West London's Metropolis Studios.

Part of our ongoing Clash Live @ Metropolis series, it was a night to remember, with Masego previewing the bulk of his then-unreleased album.

'Prone' was a real highlight, an exercise in restraint that shows the gentler side of his traphousejazz sound.

And, of course, it's super-smooth...

Go behind the scenes on the recording process...

Photo Credit: Tom Rowland

