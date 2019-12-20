Track Of The Day 29/1 - Chrysalism

Chrysalism crafts these lo-fi, ultra-sparse love songs, these documents of longing, passion, and all-out amour.

New EP 'Your Name Here' lands on March 6th, it's another mini-masterpiece in control, a taut, skeletal, evocative collection of songs.

Out in a matter of weeks, it's led by the fragile lyricism of twilight R&B jammer 'Haunt Me'.

So suggestive in its minimalist outlook, 'Haunt Me' has this opaque, almost-there-and-almost-not quality, light streaming through the arrangement.

A velvet-soft vocal, 'Haunt Me' taps into the essential romanticism that runs through Chrysalism as a whole.

He comments: "The song 'Haunt Me' is about always waiting for something to happen. The self-destructive, romantic idea of having love haunt you, rather than standing up to it..."

Tune in now.

Chrysalism will release new EP 'Your Name Here' on March 6th.

Photo Credit: Filip Kettner

