Track Of The Day 29/1 - Chløë Black

Chløë Black has a habit of popping up in our lives.

Everything the Australian born pop rebel scorches a path across the internet, bubbling alt-pop nuggets that sketch out a diagram of her soul.

With breakout single 'No Regrettes' earning an international audience, the Paris based force placed her single 'Sacrifice' on the colossal FIFA 2021 soundtrack.

New single 'Title Track' is a real affirmation, a brooding piece of melancholic melody that smothers you in beauty.

Dominated by that delicious vocal, 'Title Track' exudes class, charm, and charisma, projecting Chløë Black into a league of her own.

The video is online now, a lush, glamorous affair packed with neo-psychedelic effects.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.