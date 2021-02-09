Track Of The Day 2/9 - Dylan

Dylan has lost 18 months to the pandemic - and now she's making up for lost time.

The alt-pop riser has two EPs to her name, the colour-coded 'Purple' and 'Red', consisting of a series of trailblazing digi-pop melodies.

Still only 21 years old, her latest release is a kind of throwback, consisting of memories of the 'before time' - when COVID were merely a blip on the horizon.

'Nineteen' heads back to 2019 - when Dylan celebrated her own 19th birthday - and it's an ode to youth in all its abandon, a song that celebrates “blue dresses”, “coffee and cigarettes” and “running from responsibilities”.

Cutting loose, 'Nineteen' seems to tap into the energies returning to our lives post-lockdown, a sense of freedom that has been missing for too long.

We're able to share the video to the song, and it has an intimate feel, one that taps into her carefree nostalgia.

Dylan comments: “The music video is very homemade, again very nostalgic like the song. I wanted to capture how the song makes me feel. Having bought an old camcorder a couple of years ago I had a lot of videos of me and my closest friends, and since they’ve been there for every summer and the relationship the song is about, it was only fitting that footage was the core of the video.”

Check out 'Nineteen' below.

Photo Credit: David East

- - -