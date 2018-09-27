Track Of The Day 28/9 - Sophie And The Giants

Sophie And The Giants formed at college, a time when most kids are barely even able to tie their shoelaces unaided.

The four-piece, though, found that something immediately clicked - put simply, the chemistry was there from the very first rehearsal.

Punk-edged indie songwriting with lashings of synths, the vibrant shock of their live shows saw Tom Grennan personally invite them out on his European tour.

New single 'Bulldog' comes as the group prepare for their incoming London show, their first ever headline date in the capital.

Capturing their innate potential, their boisterous energy, and their precocious talent, 'Bulldog' is a catchy-as-hell burner.

“I've learned a lot from making big mistakes,” says Sophie & The Giants’ lead singer Sophie Scott. “When you’re younger you think you know how the world works… But you fucking don’t."

Tune in now.

Catch Sophie And The Giants at London's Waiting Room on October 17th.

