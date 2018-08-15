Track Of The Day 28/8 - Little White Things

Little White Things are pop meets art, melody meets psychedelia, gorgeous production meets heartbreak-driven songwriting.

The Chess Club signed duo - David Behan from Dublin and Max Bergstrom from Kalmar, Sweden - went back into the studio recently, conjuring all manner of bizarre sounds.

New double A-side single ‘All Of My Friends’ / ‘Behind The Man’ is out now, with Little White Things stretching their bubblegum sound until it snaps.

We're able to share 'All Of My Friends', matching Beatles-esque psychedelic whimsy to scorching guitar solos, 21st century effects, and so much more.

"'All Of My Friends' is about living in a technology driven culture," explains David. "Birthday reminders are on tap and meeting up in person is a thing of the past; sentences written on a palm sized screen answer the difficult questions in life and anything can be turned off as fast as it can be turned on - we are in a disposable age."

Anything but disposable, 'All Of My Friends' turns its plasticity into its trump card, flexible, gleefully intelligent pop music with a stellar chorus.

Tune in now.

