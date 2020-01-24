Track Of The Day 28/7 - Francesca

Francesca is a name to watch.

The London vocalist with the golden touch, her blend of soulful charm and underground grit feels just right for 2020.

Part of a new wave of UK R&B artists tearing up the rulebook, her debut track 'Wanting Me' became a true breakout moment.

With new single 'Fantasy' the songwriter picks apart the all-too-relatable feeling of being hopelessly drawn towards a toxic relationship.

We're hearing touches of Lauryn Hill or even H.E.R. in the vocal, while the rubber-funk production carries shades of Kaytranada.

It's an illicit summer thrill, one that comes equipped with a stellar video.

Tune in now.

