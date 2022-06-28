Track Of The Day 28/6 - Pale Blue Eyes

There's just something about Pale Blue Eyes.

Named in honour of the Velvet Underground's most beautiful moment, the Devon seem to fuse wide-eyed psychedelia with other-worldly pop, aligning these elements with a rhythmic engine lifted from Krautrock.

Debut album 'Souvenirs' is out on September 2nd, and it follows a string of glorious singles, each one becoming a late-night 6Music favourite.

New song 'Star Vehicle' is a glorious return, putting us in mind of Stereolab's more pop-focussed moments, or even aspects of the Flaming Lips' Imperial run.

“It’s a hopeful and uplifting track,” says PBE singer/guitarist Matt Board. “It’s about daydreaming of the future and riding out difficult times together – kind of fantasising about somewhere far away. It touches on times at art college, where there was a student bar called the The Rat & Emu, out in the middle of the countryside. I remember the stars seemed so bright overhead.”

Perhaps that's where the song's longing for the cosmos comes from - leaning into the infinite beauty of those country skies, 'Star Vehicle' carries within it some quiet joy.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophie Jouvenaar

- - -