Track Of The Day 28/6 - Elle Yaya

Elle Yaya was the suburban kid who made it.

Drawn into the London music industry at the age of 15, she found herself with a record deal and a string of appointments to keep.

Swapping her Sevenoaks home for the capitol, Elle Yaya was swept into a whirlwind, and her life quickly came apart.

Now 23 years old, she had to take a step back last year to focus on herself, spending 12 months in recovery for drug and alcohol addiction and depression.

Sweeping back into view, Ella Yaya has learned a lot about herself, a lot about the kind of music that truly fulfills her.

Left-field R&B shot through with digital textures, her songwriting has been re-built, with new project 'Pharmacy' using her troubled past to point towards a creative future.

New single 'Rich Bitch' is the sound of this young artist facing up to her demons, moving past the issues in her life.

Speaking on the track Elle said: “The song evokes a time in my life where I literally did nothing. The most important part of my day was getting the ‘right shot’. I was playing a character with a massive ego, but I had no self-esteem. I hated myself, so I roasted myself.”

The video is shot in a VHS style at various London landmarks, with Elle pastiching her own journey through the city.

Tune in now.

