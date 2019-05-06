Track Of The Day 28/6 - Chali 2na And Krafty Kuts

Chali 2na – Jurassic 5’s fast-flowing baritone – and master of turntablism, Krafty Kuts, are gearing up for a summer release.

After launching the first single ‘Guard The Fort’at the BBC 6 Music Festival in March, the duo have announced their upcoming album and shared new single, ‘Distance’.

Their LP ‘Adventures Of A Reluctant Superhero’ drops in August, and it's set to be an adventure through funk, breaks, rolling basslines, buckets of groove and everything in-between.

Throw in a generous portion of expertly delivered bars and vocals from genre sidekicks like Harry Shotta, Skye (Morcheeba), and Dynamite MC, and you’ve got the makings of a perfect summer record.

“We laid down a gritty raw funk beat that had a bit of attitude in it,” Krafty says of the project’s latest head-nodding single.

“Chali heard it and the inspiration behind the vocals came from a couple of people in his life who had been treating him badly, and taking advantage so it’s a message saying they had better keep their distance!”

We’re able to host it up-front - tune in now.

