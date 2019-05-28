Track Of The Day 28/5 - Pauli The PSM

The drummer has the best seat in the house, or so they say.

Pauli The PSM would know. A true polymath, this multi-dimensional creative figure was the long-time drummer for Sampha, watching his rise first hand.

Also performing with the Gorillaz Sound System and Africa Express, his experiences simply further his own ambition.

A striking songwriter in his own right, Pauli The PSM matches hard-hitting hip-hop leaning influences to a colour-saturated pop touch.

It's left field but melodic, challenging but accessible, and it could only come from one person, a truly intergalactic talent.

Don't believe us? Watch his new video. Following a recent performance at NASA Kennedy Space Center 'Buss Case' is an interstellar affair, using space flight as a metaphor for the creative experience.

He explains: “I believe the artist and the astronaut aren’t too dissimilar - we both leave the earth’s atmosphere, astronauts physically and artists mentally, to pursue a voyage that yields new information that can offer new truth to the world.”

“If someone explained to me that I could be an astronaut when I was a kid, I’m quite certain that I wouldn’t be CGI-ing myself into space! I started the ‘Badman Space Program’ to provide disenfranchised kids with resources to learn about space exploration, science and to widen their horizons using music and art.”

Tune in now.

