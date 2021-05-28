Track Of The Day 28/5 - Chaya

UK garage has always been a summer sound.

At its best, UKG supplies a colossal endorphin boost, a surge of soulful optimism that - sometimes - everything is gonna be alright.

It's no surprise, then, that in these times of frustration and doubt rising Dublin producer Chaya leans in hard on his 2-step influences.

Crafted alongside Boys Noize - the two met up in Lisbon a while back - it's a surging piece of speed garage that feels tailor made for club use.

Co-written alongside fellow Dublin talent James Vincent McMorrow, there's a slight touch of melancholy, the merging of light and shade which makes 'See U' all the more effective.

At times contemplative - check out those piano chords - it builds into a classic UKG thumper, one that bursts into life from the first note.

Coming as Chaya preps his debut EP - out on July 2nd - you can check out 'See U' below.

