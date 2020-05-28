Track Of The Day 28/5 - BRONSON

BRONSON is a fresh project featuring some vastly experienced figures.

An electronic tri-force, it links Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight (of ODESZA) and ARIA-platinum-selling Australian producer Tom Stell (aka Golden Features), three musicians who want to try something different.

BRONSON is a project that utilises fresh definitions, sweeping, cinematic electronics with an arena-ready flair.

Debut single 'HEART ATTACK' finds the trio linking with laur.ra, and the full package is overwhelming.

A full video is ready to be unveiled, with the visuals being directed by award-winning Hungarian film-maker Balázs Simon.

An ambitious shoot, the clip was produced by London-based company Blinkink, and was created through a unique process combining 3D animation, live action motion capture, simulated elements and hand drawn textures.

A stunning watch, you can check it out below:

BRONSON - HEART ATTACK (feat. lau.ra) [Official Music Video] from Balázs Simon on Vimeo.

- - -

BRONSON will release their self-titled debut album on July 17th through Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune - pre-order LINK.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.