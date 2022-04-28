Track Of The Day 28/4 - Lexie Carroll

Lexie Carroll is too young to be sullied by the poise and posture of the music industry.

Still only 17 years old, everything this London songwriter places her name against is natural, and pure, radiating with a highly direct sense of communication.

A BBC Introducing favourite, Lexie's voice - fragrant, soft, yet dynamic - seems to pull you into her universe, one dominated by music.

New EP 'when the sun came up' is out on April 29th, and it documents self-doubt and recovery, offering glimpses of a forward path.

Taken from the EP, deft new song 'the sky looked nice today' is about learning to accept the world as it is, and how the simple things can lead to profound insight.

Speaking on the new track, Lexie says...

'the sky looked nice today’ is about feeling the world in all its intensity and finally finding the strength in myself to navigate it.

We're able to share the full video for this beautiful new song, one that peers into Lexie's world - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Oscar Blair

- - -