Track Of The Day 28/4 - Brijs

'Glitra'
28 · 04 · 2020

Brijs has spent most of his life working in music, a composer and songwriter with a lengthy catalogue.

Yet it's often been behind the scenes, opting for film work and collaborations, allowing his own creativity to augment the art of others.

Now, though, he's ready to claim a space to call his own, with Brijs currently focussed on a full studio album.

'Glitra' is incoming, produced alongside the vastly experienced figure of Rob Brinkmann.

He comments: “It’s about the pursuit of yourself and your values in your mid-20s. All of the things you hear about coming of age are usually about your teens. That’s still true, but we stay younger for longer now. Your mid-20s is when you start thinking, feeling and living differently. That’s when you really start to grow into adulthood and look at friendship, relationships and ambitions differently.”

Title track and lead single 'Glitra' is a wonderful, euphoric piece of songwriting, with his pop leanings pushed to the forefront.

Labelled an “unashamed love song to friendship” by its creator, each note seems dappled in sunlight, radiating with joy.

Tune in now.

 

