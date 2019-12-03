Track Of The Day 28/2 - Thumper

Thumper part of a new wave of Irish bands making their mark internationally.

Cult heroes in their native Dublin, the band's crunching sound and intense live shows are shot through with a dynamic, ultra-infectious sense of energy.

New single 'Ad Nauseam' comes as Thumper attract a flurry of hype, named top pick of 2020 at vital new music showcase Eurosonic.

With everyone from Spotify to Made In Chelsea falling hard for this band, it's time for Clash to follow suit.

218 seconds of trashy indie punk, new single 'Ad Nauseam' is a succinct demonstration of just why it's worth getting your hopes up for Thumper.

It's a punchy, intense return, the perfect showcase for their charismatic songwriting, and the delicious piece of punk-edged guitar bedlam.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.