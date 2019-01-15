Track Of The Day 28/2 - Hobby Club

Manchester duo Hobby Club seem to interlock perfectly.

The kind of disarmingly charming indie pop the city has long since made its own, their literate, off piste songwriting has a deeply idiosyncratic feel.

Incoming project 'Video Days' EP is due via Heist Or Hit on March 8th, recorded in an ex shipyard canteen.

There's a touching DIY quality to the sound, something that simply makes Hobby Club rather more endearing, like a bright sunny day reflected in a damp pavement puddle.

New cut 'Bedroom' is a case in point - on the surface it's pastoral jangle pop recalls Real Estate or Swimming Tapes, while lyrically lies something darker.

Singer Beth Truscott explains that the song is about heartbreak “turning you from a reasonable human being into a crumpled heap of gelatinous matter and tears, incapable of making a phone call or keeping track of your personal effects.”

The upbeat melody serves a further purpose - it shadows an attempt to retain composure when actually “going home to a darkened room becomes the best option after any minor setback whatsoever.”

Beth finishes: “this song, in essence, is me ripping my heart out and showing it to all of you, in the hope that the person who I wanted to see it the most would.”

Tune in now.

