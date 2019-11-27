Track Of The Day 28/11 - Saint Saviour

Saint Saviour is a true artisan of pop music.

A gifted songwriter, her unrelenting creativity first came to the fore in the Noughties, when the boundaries between club culture escapism and pop-centric songwriting came tumbling down.

Since then she's broadened her scope, moving from psych-tinged power pop to pastoral folk hymns, while retaining the core of her aesthetic.

Taking time out to become a mother, Saint Saviour is back, with plans for a new album and a full tour.

Ahead of this, we're able to share something brand new, something highly special indeed.

'The Place I Want To Be' is a refined, deeply refreshing return from the London artist, with each dip and curve resulting in greater emotional impact.

Mercury winner Badly Drawn Boy lends guest vocals, and as their voices interweave it's possible to hear a fresh chapter opening up for Saint Saviour.

Badly Drawn Boy comments:

"Becky asked me to sing on her song 'This Is The Place'. When she sent the song over, I immediately loved it and knew I had to do it ! It was a pleasure to work in the studio with Becky and John.. and an honour to be part of such a beautiful song, by a truly gifted artist!”

We're able to share the full video for 'The Place I Want To Be' before anyone else - tune in now.

